Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockSam Hunt's set to sing his current, top-five hit, "Kinfolks," tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Tune in to watch starting at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Broken Bow newcomer Lainey Wilson will make her Grand Ole Opry debut this Friday night.

Willie Nelson's longtime drummer, Paul English, has passed away at the age of 87. Willie immortalized his friend with the autobiographical track, "Me & Paul," which he's recorded multiple times.

Cam debuts her new single, "Till There's Nothing Left," on Thursday's edition of NBC's Today show, which starts at 7 a.m. She'll also perform it on Late Night with Seth Myers, which starts at 12:35 a.m. ET, also on NBC.

