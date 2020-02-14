Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMarty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives have big tour plans for 2020: They’ll be teaming up with classic rocker Steve Miller for a co-headlining run called The Americana Tour. The fun kicks off in June, beginning in Austin, Texas.

Veteran country hitmaker Clint Black has officially sold out an upcoming May performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. In 2019, the singer celebrated the 30th anniversary of his triple-platinum debut album, Killin’ Time.

The third annual Nashville Songwriter Awards is set to take place on September 22 at the Ryman. This year’s awards show will also include three special segments to celebrate the Songwriter and Songwriter-Artist of the Decade recipients, as well as that of the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Ross Ellis has shared a reflective new tune, “Home to Me,” about the town that raised him and ultimately became his artistic inspiration. The singer kicked off his “Nashville Hits the Roof” Tour Wednesday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. The run will take him to Tin Roof locations throughout several different cities.

