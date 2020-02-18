Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Niko Moon dropped his new EP, Good Time, last week. The title track is headed to country radio on March 16, and the singer’s also scheduled for his Grand Ole Opry debut in April.

Luck Reunion has announced the lineup of its 2020 festival. Willie Nelson will perform and take on hosting duties for the event, and other featured artists include Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Shooter Jennings and many more. The fun takes place on March 19.

On Sunday, Tenille Arts helped kick off the NBA All-Star Game by performing the Canadian national anthem.

Singer-songwriter CJ Solar celebrated Valentine’s Day last week with the release of a his new ballad, “Watered Down Whiskey.” The song will be included on his upcoming EP.

