Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockGeorge Strait headlined a benefit concert at ACL Live in Austin, TX on Monday night, helping raise $1.5 million for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas. George also helped create a t-shirt to benefit the cause.

This week, Craig Morgan made a special Thanksgiving visit to military servicemen and women stationed in South Korea. He was joined by CMT’s Cody Alan and members of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders squad. Tune into CMT’s “Hot 20 Countdown” on Dec. 14 and 15 to see footage of Craig’s visit.

Darius Rucker has been named an ambassador for golf equipment company PXG. An avid golfer who has a history of helming philanthropic golf tournaments, Darius most recently hosted his 10th annual Darius & Friends Golf Tournament and Concert to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

