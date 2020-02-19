Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockGarth Brooks will reveal the video of his and Blake Shelton's performance of their hit song "Dive Bar" during Garth's Stadium Tour stop last summer in Boise, Idaho on Facebook today. The performance marked the live debut of the song, which is currently in the top 10 on country radio.

The Valory Music Co, an imprint of Big Machine Label Group, has signed Abbey Cone to its roster. Abbey is also a member of the CMT Next Women of Country 2020 class.

Pop-country duo Hasting & Co. has released the colorful video for their current single "Brunch Drunk." The video features Jed Wyatt, season 15 winner on the Bachelorette.

