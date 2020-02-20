Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockStephanie Quayle is teaming up with Harley Davidson for a three-part video series chronicling her journey from learning how to ride horses to riding a motorcycle. She stars alongside her mother, who teaches her how to ride the chopper. The series launches on May 3.

The Country Music Cruise has announced its 2021 lineup featuring a special appearance by Josh Turner, along with the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Greenwood, Mark Chestnutt, Johnny Lee and more. The cruise sails from Florida to the island of Cozumel in the Caribbean January 24-31.

Caitlyn Smith will celebrate the release of her new album Supernova with two headlining hometown shows. She'll perform in her music hometown of Nashville on May 7 at the Brooklyn Bowl before performing in her native Minneapolis at First Avenue on May 9. Supernova drops on March 13.

