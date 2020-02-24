Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJimmie Allen teams up with rising pop act Noah Cyrus for his new single, “This is Us.” The power ballad was co-written by Florida Georgia Line bandmate Tyler Hubbard.

Last Friday, a DVD of worship songs and hymns performed by country legend Randy Travis called Worship & Faith came out via the Gaither Music Group. The DVD was filmed in 2003 in Orlando, Florida, and comes alongside a companion CD of Randy’s favorite gospel tunes entitled Precious Memories.

Walker Montgomery, a rising country artist and the son of John Michael Montgomery, has shared a new song called “Like My Daddy Done It.” The ‘90s inflected new tune is a testament to his famous father’s classic country legacy.

