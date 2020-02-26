Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockUK country duo The Shires is releasing their new album, Good Years, in the U.S. on March 13. The album was recorded in Nashville and features a song co-written by Cam. The Shires is the first UK country act to perform on the Grand Ole Opry and is the best-selling country act in history in the UK.

Daily & Vincent is bringing its Landfest music festival to Texas for the first time with the Lonestar Landfest. The two-day festival brings a lineup of Alison Krauss, Ricky Skaggs, The Voice winner Jake Hoot and more to The Theatre at Grand Prairie on May 30 and 31. Tickets are on sale now.

Payton Smith made his Grand Ole Opry debut on February 22. He was introduced by Chris Young, who he'll open for on Chris' upcoming Town Ain't Big Enough World Tour.

Passes are on sale now for the yearly songwriters festival, Tin Pan South. The 28th annual event will feature performances by Jake Owen, Jamey Johnson, Travis Denning and more. The festival takes place across Nashville March 24-28.

