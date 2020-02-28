Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockPerennial bluegrass favorites Jim Lauderdale and Rhonda Vincent will host a new PBS special, Bluegrass Now!, premiering tomorrow evening. Filmed live at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum in Kentucky, the showcase features acts like Molly Tuttle and Dan Tyminski.

John Prine has been added to the lineup for the 2020 Pickathon. The Oregon festival is set to take place July 30-August 2.

Reckless Kelly has shared their latest single, “North American Jackpot.” The band is set to drop not one but two albums on May 22. Their new song is the title track for one of those projects; the other is called American Girls.

