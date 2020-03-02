Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockIn case you missed it, Kane Brown stopped by NBC’s Today show this week to perform his heartfelt tribute to his infant child, “For My Daughter.” Kane is gearing up to hit the road for his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in 2020.

Pam Tillis announced her next record, Looking for a Feeling, on Friday. The same day, she premiered the title track of the album on Rolling Stone. The new project is due out in full on April 24.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen are putting their heads together for another collaborative album, Hold My Beer, Vol. 2. The project follows Hold My Beer, Vol. 1, which they dropped in 2015, as well as a collaborative live album released the following year. Hold My Beer, Vol 2 will be out May 8.

