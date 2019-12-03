Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCMA New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde is adding three new dates to her One Night Standards Tour: February 6 in Springfield, MO; March 6 in Detroit, MI; and March 27 in Huntsville, AL.

Thompson Square's Keifer Thompson heads out on his first-ever stand-up comedy tour, titled Laughs and Lyrics, starting January 8 in Dubuque, Iowa.

You can check out The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show on Amazon Prime now. You can also watch for her Tuesday on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

If you missed Jason Aldean doing "We Back" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, you can check out his performance on YouTube.

