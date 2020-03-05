Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockLady Antebellum has released a new acoustic album, Live: In the Round. The project features stripped-down versions of five of the songs from their latest album Ocean -- including the chart-topping hit "What If I Never Get Over You," and their current single, "What I'm Leaving For."

Little Big Town has unveiled a live performance video for "Sugar Coat," the thought-provoking ballad from their new album Nightfall.

Tortuga Music Festival has shared the lineup for its conservation partners. Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan and Tim McGraw are among the headliners at the three-day event in April, which is hosted by Rock the Ocean and Live Nation. The Florida festival will welcome organizations like Sea Turtle Adventures, Reef Relief, South Florida Wildlife Center and more on-site, educate fans on environmental conservation efforts.

