Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockThe Hot Country Knights are back with their next song, “Moose Knuckle Shuffle,” a hilarious spoof on ‘90s country. The song comes off of the band’s recently-announced upcoming album, The K is Silent.

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real have shared a new song, “Couldn’t Break Your Heart.” It’s the newest release off their upcoming album, Naked Garden, which is set for release on March 27.

Americana heavyweight Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit dropped a new tune Friday, called “What’ve I Done to Help.” It’s the second track to be shared off of Isbell's next album, Reunions, due out May 15.

Brandy Clark’s new album, Your Life Is a Record, came out on Friday. It’s the singer-songwriter’s third studio project.

