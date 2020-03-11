Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCam is scheduled to play three special shows in April, giving fans on both the East and West coasts a taste of her new album. She'll perform at the Mitchell Park Community Center in Palo Alto, California on April 1, The Troubadour in Los Angeles on April 8 and Rockwood Music Hall in New York on April 16.

Shenandoah have kicked off their 2020 Every Road Tour. The trek began in Nashville last week and continues through October, including stops at several festivals across the country.

Randy Travis, Trace Adkins, the Oak Ridge Boys and more are slated to be guest stars on the new season of the Dailey and Vincent Show, airing on the Circle network on April 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Clay Walker is releasing his album A Few Questions for the first time digitally on March 27. The album was originally released in 2003 and features the top 10 title track, as well as the hit "I Can't Sleep."

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.