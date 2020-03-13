Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockVince Gill, Billy Ray Cyrus and John Rich are among the artists contributing to a new compilation release called Love Lives On, a project helmed by not-for-profit roots label Roots & American Music Society and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors. The project paired songwriters with members of military families who have lost a loved one; it’s set for release on May 22.

Earlier this week, CMT launched a new digital songwriters series called “Another Round,” featuring the three grandchildren of Hank Williams, Sr. and children of Hank Williams, Jr. Fans can watch the full acoustic concert now.

Fiddler Jenee Fleenor has dropped her next single, “Good Ol’ Girls.” Jenee is known best for her work as a studio and touring musician, playing for the likes of Jon Pardi and Blake Shelton. At last year’s CMA Awards, she became the first woman to ever win Musician of the Year.

