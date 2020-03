Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockBobby Bare has released "The Day All the Yes Men Said No" off his upcoming album, Great American Saturday Night. The project finds Bobby covering 13 songs that were written or co-written by acclaimed poet and author Shel Silverstein. It will be released on April 17.

Songwriter Dave Barnes is releasing his new album Dreaming in Electric Blue on April 3. As a songwriter, he's scored cuts by Carrie Underwood, Blake Shelton, Lady Antebellum and more.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.