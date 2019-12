Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockMiranda Lambert's recent eBay for Charity auction raised more than $105,000 for her MuttNation Foundation.

CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year Tenille Townes is set to open most of the dates on Alan Jackson's 2020 tour.

Newcomer Jameson Rodgers kicks off his Grew Up in the Country headlining tour on Valentine's Day in St. Louis.

If you missed seeing Trisha Yearwood on ABC's Strahan, Sara and Keke, you can check out her segment online.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.