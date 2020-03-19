Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockNewcomer Dan Smalley is delivering debut EP, If I'm Being Honest, on Friday. Dan co-wrote all four songs. He also has a songwriting cut on Ashley McBryde's upcoming album, Never Will.

Tyler Rich is hosting a virtual tour this week for fans staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. He'll perform an acoustic set from his couch tomorrow night at 10:30 p.m. ET and will conduct a Sunday brunch Q&A with fans on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. He and friends Jammin and Hunter Hill also hosted an online mixology class on Wednesday night.

