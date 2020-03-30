Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockDierks Bentley hosted Bud Light’s Dive Bar Tour Series on Friday night, joining in virtually for the live-streamed show. The series is raising awareness about the importance of social distancing during the COVID-19 shutdown, in support of the American Red Cross.

Lauren Akins, Thomas Rhett’s wife, has postponed the release of her new memoir, Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes. The book will now come out on August 18. Lauren’s scheduled book tour has also been pushed to August.

Americana star Margo Price is also postponing an album release. Her third record, That’s How Rumors Get Started, was scheduled to drop May 8, but will now come out later in the year.

Trisha Yearwood kicked off the new season of her cooking show, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, on Saturday on the Food Network. Singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth guest starred on the first episode.

Country foursome Gone West, which includes pop star Colbie Caillat, premiered the acoustic video for their Top 30 single, “What Could’ve Been.” The video was shot at Nashville’s Lewis Park Recordings.

David Ball launched a “Hangin’ in, Hangin’ On” challenge inspired by the title of his 1996 single. The challenge calls on his friends and fans to post videos showing how they “hang in and hang on” during the COVID-19 coronavirus shutdown.

