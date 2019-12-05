Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockThe Eli Young Band take a walk down memory lane in their new music video for “Break It In,” spanning everything from career milestones like winning their first ACM Award to personal highlights, such as getting married.

Walker Hayes has donated $10,000 to HOPE International, via his Be a Craig Fund. In honor of Giving Tuesday, Walker played a show to a packed Listening Room Cafe, donating 100% of the proceeds from the show.

Newlywed country star couple Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are both on deck to perform during the post-race festival for the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon and Half Marathon. The show will take place at the conclusion of the race on Satuday, April 25.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.