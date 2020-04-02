Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJimmie Allen has shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the music video for "This is Us" with his duet partner, Noah Cyrus.

The Voice season 17 winner Jake Hoot has released a new song, "Tennessee Strong," honoring the heroic actions of volunteers who stepped in to help after a tornado devastated parts of the state in early March. Proceeds from the song will be donated to the Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

New country trio Avenue Beat is hosting a livestream on Instagram Live today featuring special guests Kelsea Ballerini, Tori Kelly and hit songwriter Lori McKenna. it begins at 8 p.m. ET.

