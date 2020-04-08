Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockSeveral Nashville artists are virtually coming together for a special telethon on Saturday. Rosanne Cash, John Oates, Molly Tuttle, Keb Mo, Soccer Mommy and more will gather online for the People Supporting Artists Telethon to raise money for MusicCares' COVID-19 Relief Fund. It will be broadcast live on the official telethon website at 7 p.m. ET.

The Grand Ole Opry is hosting an Easter celebration during its Saturday night show. Trace Adkins will host the show and perform alongside T. Graham Brown and Christian singer Jason Crabb. The special show will broadcast on the Circle network and the Circle Facebook and YouTube channels at 8 p.m. ET. Maddie & Tae will perform during the pre-show telecast at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Drake White is releasing his new EP, Stars, later this month. Produced by Jaren Johnston of The Cadillac Three, it marks the first musical project Drake has released since recovering from a rare brain condition known as arteriovenous malformation. Stars drops on Aril 24.

American Idol winner Laine Hardy is releasing two new songs on Friday, “Ground I Grew Up On” and “Let There Be Country."

