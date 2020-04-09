Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockRonnie Milsap is readying a new greatest hits collection, The Best of Ronnie Milsap, for release on May 29 via Craft Recordings. The 12-track album, sampling the best of Ronnie’s multi-decade career, will be available on CD as well as in an expanded digital version.

Charlie Worsham enlisted an extensive cast of artists, including the Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne and bluegrass up-and-comer Molly Tuttle, for a quarantined virtual rendition of the Beatles apropos classic, “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

Matt Stell hosted a new episode of his Penned Up Series on Instagram last night, featuring guests artists Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning and Jameson Rodgers. Each week, the Penned Up Series spotlights brand-new songs from a wide variety of performers.

