Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockTrisha Yearwood kicked off a new batch of episodes of her Food Network series, Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, over the weekend. In case you missed it, Saturday’s episode featured a guest appearance from Lauren Alaina.

Justin Moore, Tracy Lawrence, Adam Hambrick and more performed in the “And the Beat Goes On” benefit concert from Simmons Bank Arena over the weekend. The show benefitted the Feeding America Food Banks in Arkansas and the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

Larry Fleet dropped his inspiring, family-focused new song, “Where I Find God,” on Friday. Additionally, he shared scenes of small-town life in the music video for the song.

Troy Cartwright also shared a new song last week. “Round and Round” tells the story of a tumultuous relationship, where fights always result in both people coming back for more.

Margo Price launched her new radio show, Runaway Horses on Friday night. Broadcast live from her Nashville home and airing on YouTube, the show features a personally curated playlist of tunes as well as some of the songs and stories that have been on the singer’s mind during the COVID-19 quarantine.

