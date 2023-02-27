Nashville notes: Alabama brings back the Jam + Dierks plays ‘Fallon’

Dierks Bentley‘s set to sing the Gravel & Gold track “Sun Sets in Colorado” on the Monday, March 27, edition of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The band Alabama is bringing back the famed June Jam after a 26-year break. Set to take place June 3 at the VFW Fairgrounds in the group’s hometown of Ft. Payne, the Country Music Hall of Famers will headline the event, with their special guests still to be announced. Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday, March 1.

A public Celebration of Life for founding member Jeff Cook, who passed away in November, will take place in the days leading up to the June Jam.

