Ashley McBryde has been added to this year’s concert series at The Amp at Dant Crossing, just outside Louisville, Kentucky. Ashley will perform on July 10. Other 2022 performers include Brett Young, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell and Lee Brice.

Dylan Scott’s new duet with Jimmie Allen, “In Our Blood,” is out now. Dylan’s new album, Livin’ My Best Life, comes out in August.

Randy Houser has a new song out this week, called “Still That Cowboy.”

