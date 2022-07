Brandy Clark is the newest artist to star in an episode of CMT Campfire Sessions. Her performance airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

O Brother Where Art Thou Fame‘s Dan Tyminski is putting out a new tribute EP to guitar legend Tony Rice. Called One More Time Before You Go: A Tribute to Tony Rice, the project features bluegrass greats like Molly Tuttle, Billy Strings, Jerry Douglas and more.