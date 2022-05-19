Nashville notes: Brian Kelley, Josh Turner and more

A new round of guest artists has been announced for Brian Kelley’s May We All musical; among them are Michael Ray, Breland, Lainey Wilson and Lindsay Ell.

Josh Turner is celebrating the 19th anniversary of the release off his “Long Black Train” music video, and he rereleased it in high definition to mark the occasion.

Craig Morgan has been inducted into the U.S. Field Artillery Hall of Fame. A 17-year Army and Army Reserves veteran, Craig has scored country hits with songs like “Redneck Yacht Club” and “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

It’s officially been 30 years since Billy Ray Cyrus released his debut album, Some Gave All, featuring the hit “Achy Breaky Heart.” He marked the occasion on social media, giving special thanks to military service members who inspired the album title.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.