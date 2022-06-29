Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Brett Eldredge + more

Carly Pearce and Brett Eldredge are on deck to perform during NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks for Independence Day. They’re joining an all-genre bill featuring acts like 5 Seconds of Summer, Jaoquina Kalukango, Pitbull and rising country act Filmore.
Speaking of Pitbull and Filmore, the two artists are about to release a new duet called “USA.” The track is due out Friday, just in time for the Fourth of July next week.
Just weeks after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis, Toby Keith and his team are telling fans to be aware of imposter social media accounts issuing “falsified updates” about the singer’s health. They issued a statement reminding fans to be watchful of fake accounts, especially any account requesting money.
