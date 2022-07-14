Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, CMA Fest 2023 and more

Carly Pearce is the headliner for Jenny Tolman’s inaugural Cowgirls at the Cowboy Festival. Also on the bill are Natalie Hemby, RaeLynn and, of course, Jenny.

It seems hard to believe, but it’s already time to start getting ready for CMA Fest 2023. Four-night stadium passes for next summer’s event go on sale August 3. The next CMA Fest will take place June 8-11, 2023.

Trisha Yearwood is helping the Country Music Hall of Fame kick off its new membership campaign. The country star — who worked as a tour guide at the museum before her rise to fame — recently visited the Hall, where she offered a message to country fans, urging them to become members.

Breland and Keith Urban just picked up some new hardware for their song “Throw it Back.” The collaboration is now RIAA certified Gold.

