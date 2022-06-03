Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Eli Young Band + more

Carly Pearce has added a second show to her planned Ryman Auditorium date, as tickets to the first show sold out less than an hour after they went on sale. Carly will now play headlining shows at the Ryman on October 26 and 27.

Eli Young Band have a new album out today, called Love Talking. The title track and lead single is currently climbing the country charts.

Brooke Eden shared a new song today, called “Left You For Me.”

Fans who are planning to check out Marty Stuart’s annual Late Night Jam during Nashville’s CMA Fest are in for a treat: The evening will feature appearances from guitars once owned by Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Tammy Wynette and more, the Tennessean reports. These hallowed instruments will be played by contemporary stars like Lainey Wilson and Emmylou Harris. For details and tickets, visit the Ryman Auditorium’s website.

