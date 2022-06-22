Nashville notes: Carly Pearce, Kacey Musgraves + more

Carly Pearce will be hosting the ACM Honors this year. The 2022 show is celebrating special award recipients Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen and more; it’ll take place in Nashville on August 24.

Kacey Musgraves’ cover version of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” from the Elvis original motion picture soundtrack, is out Wednesday. In addition to Kacey’s cover of the song there’s a visual treatment celebrating Elvis’ love story with Priscilla Presley, told via footage from the upcoming film.

Tenille Townes just released the music video for her “Shared Walls,” which is a duet with Breland.

Randy Houser’s sixth studio album, Note to Self, is on its way. The singer — who has already shared the title track — announced that his next project will come out November 11. The next song off the project, “Workin’ Man,” will be out Friday.

