Presale tickets for Carly Pearce‘s headlining show at the Ryman Auditorium are available to members of her fan club Wednesday at 11 a.m. ET.

Priscilla Block will be one of the performers at the Nashville Meets London Festival, taking place August 24 and 25 at Trinity Buoy Wharf in East London.

Shy Carter will make his Grand Ole Opry debut on June 25.

