Nashville notes: Carrie Underwood, Brantley Gilbert + more

Carrie Underwood is planning a one-night-only event to celebrate the release of her Denim & Rhinestones album. On June 9 — one day before the album drops — she’ll give a live performance from Nashville’s Historic Bell Tower. You can watch by tuning into Amazon Prime Video or Amazon Music’s Twitch app at 8 p.m. CT.

Next month, Brantley Gilbert is headlining a benefit concert mounted by Shaquille O’Neal and the Pepsi Stronger Together campaign. The show benefits Atlanta’s Henry County Sheriff’s Office Foundation and will specifically raise funds for its three-day summer youth sports camp, which is attended by over 780 local children. Tickets are available now; the show is set for June 22.

Alabama, Sara Evans, Jamey Johnson and more artists hailing from Alabama contribute to the new theme song of The World Games 2022, called “Hope of Alabama.” The video is available now.

Deborah McCrary, one fourth of the sibling gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters, died on June 1 at age 67. The group has set their voices to countless recordings with a genre-spanning list of artists, including Carrie Underwood on her My Gift album. The family announced Deborah’s death in a statement; information regarding services and an honorarium is forthcoming.

