Nashville notes: Carrie’s selling out + BRELAND’s back at the Ryman to help

Carrie Underwood launched the first week of the second leg of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour by playing to packed houses in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville, Florida.

If you missed Griffen Palmer making his national television debut Monday on ABC’s The Bachelor, you can check out his performance of “Second Guessing” online.

“Beers on Me” hitmaker BRELAND will host his second annual benefit for Nashville’s Oasis Center April 4 at the Ryman. Nate Smith, Ingrid Andress, Rascal Flatt‘s Gary LeVox and Danielle Bradbery are just some of the stars who are on the bill to help the youth development agency.

