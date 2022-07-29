Nashville notes: Chase Rice, Dylan Scott + more

Chase Rice has a new song out, called “Key West & Colorado.” The song is a preview of an upcoming new album.

Dylan Scott just put out a new song called “Lay Down With You.” It’ll be on the track list of his upcoming new album, Livin’ My Best Life, which comes out August 5.

Ronnie Dunn’s new album, 100 Proof Neon, is out today. Among the songs on the track list is a collaboration with Parker McCollum called “Road to Abilene.”

Vince Gill has canceled three upcoming shows set for this week and this weekend after his wife, singer Amy Grant, was hospitalized following a biking accident. According to ﻿Billboard﻿, two shows in Charlotte, North Carolina and one in Tysons, Virginia are affected.

