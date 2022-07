Chris Stapleton’s Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit, called Chris Stapleton: Since 1978, opens Friday. The exhibit chronicles Chris’ career from a songwriter into country superstardom.

Dustin Lynch has a new song out Friday called “Fish in the Sea.”

Morgan Evans has been teasing that he’s at work on a new album. Called The Country & the Coast Side B, it’ll follow Side A of that project, which Morgan put out in late 2021.

