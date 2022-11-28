Nashville notes: Country mamas get the spotlight, Old Dominion adds some shows + more

Moms of country superstars like Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett take their turn in the spotlight in a new, interview-format podcast called Got it From My Mama, hosted by Jennifer Vickery Smith. The bi-weekly podcast launches November 29.

Old Dominion have added a few new dates to their early 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour. Check out their website to see the updated tour calendar.

An AXS TV special called Home for the Holidays heads up the channel’s lineup of holiday content this Saturday. The feel-good special features Ashley McBryde, Travis Tritt, Runaway June and more, and it benefits the families of first responders via the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.