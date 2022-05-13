Nashville notes: Dierks Bentley, Elle King, Jon Pardi + more

Dierks Bentley and Elle King reunite today with the release of their new duet, “Worth a Shot.” They previously collaborated on “Different for Girls.”

Jon Pardi’s latest release, “Fill ‘Er Up,” is out now. It’s the next track to come off a new album project he’s working on, following lead single “Last Night Lonely.”

Jake Owen has been announced as the newest headliner performing this summer at The Amp at Dant Crossing in Gethsemane, Kentucky. His performance is set for September 30; go here for ticketing information.

RaeLynn dropped two new songs this week: “I Love My Hometown” and “If God Took Days Off.”

Lyle Lovett’s new album, 12th of June, is out today. Starting June 15, he’ll celebrate with a co-headlining tour with Chris Isaak.

