Dolly Parton presented broadcasting legend Dan Rather with the Peabody Career Achievement Award this week. He’s one of several honorees at the upcoming 82nd Peabody Awards, which will be held during a multiday virtual celebration next month.

Rising country star Ernest teased a new track called “Songs We Used to Sing” on social media this week. His duet with Morgan Wallen, “Flower Shops,” is currently climbing the country charts.