Nashville notes: Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood & more

Garth Brooks has added an opening night at Commonwealth Stadium Edmonton, Canada on June 24 after his show on June 25 sold out in 45 minutes. Tickets for the opening night show go on sale May 12 at 12 p.m. ET.

Thomas Rhett has added three shows to his Bring the Bar to You Tour on August 4 in Phoenix, AZ, August 5 in Irvine, CA and August 27 in San Diego, CA. Pre-sale tickets for the Irvine and San Diego shows are available to members of Thomas’ fan club on Tuesday, and the Phoenix show beginning on May 17.

Carrie Underwood has shared a behind-the-scenes video of recording in studio and shooting the music video for her single, “Ghost Story.”

Craig Morgan is embarking on the God, Family, Country Tour with hit singer-songwriter, Ray Fulcher. The tour begins on October 19 in Green Bay, WI and culminates with a special Veteran’s Day show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on November 11. Tickets go on sale May 13.

