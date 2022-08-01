Nashville notes: Garth Brooks goes live, Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina and more

Garth Brooks is hosting a live chat Monday to discuss the release of The Anthology Part II. It airs at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive.

Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina will perform “Dancin’ in the Moonlight” on the Today show Tuesday during the 10 a.m. hour.

Hardy, Ernest and other artists featured on Hixtape Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 will perform as part of the first Hixtape live event in conjunction with Whiskey Jam on August 3 at Losers in Nashville.

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s three Christmas shows at the Ryman Auditorium November 25-27 go on sale for his fan club Tuesday. Tickets for the general public are available on Friday.

