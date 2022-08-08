Nashville notes: Garth Brooks sets another record, Kenny Rogers auction & more

Presale tickets for Ernest‘s Sucker For Small Towns Tour are available Tuesday. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday.

Garth Brooks‘ record-breaking Talkshoplive episode Sunday night drew more than 1 million viewers who tuned in to watch him screen the 25th anniversary of Garth: Live From Central Park.

Memorabilia from the late Kenny Rogers‘ estate will be available for sale through the three-day online auction “Property From the Estate of Kenny Rogers,” taking place October 21-23. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Music Health Alliance.

Jackson Dean and bluegrass band Mountain Heart will open for Carly Pearce at the Ryman Auditorium on October 26 and 27, respectively.

