Luke Bryan‘s adding six new dates to his Resorts World Las Vegas residency: August 30, plus September 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17.

You can check out the new song from Jon Langston, titled “Howdy Howdy Howdy,” ahead of the kickoff of his Let’s Get Rowdy Tour February 24 in Bristol, Tennessee.

