Nashville notes: Jon Pardi, Ryan Hurd + Maren Morris and more

Jon Pardi just dropped the music video for his song “Fill ‘Er Up.” That track comes off Mr. Saturday Night, the singer’s fourth album, which will be out in September.

Ryan Hurd’s new video for “Pass it On” is out now. The song, off his Pelago album, features backing vocals from his country star wife, Maren Morris, who also co-stars in the music video.

In case you missed it, hot country newcomer Jelly Roll made his national television debut on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week. He performed “Son of a Sinner,” his new single, which is currently inside country radio’s Top 30 and climbing.

Willie Nelson has a new book coming out about his relationship with his longtime drummer and good friend Paul English, who died in 2020 at age 87. Called Me & Paul: Untold Tales of a Fabled Friendship, the book will be out on September 20.

