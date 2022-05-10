Nashville notes: Kacey Musgraves, Cam and more

Kacey Musgraves and The Chicks are among the headlining acts at Austin City Limits Music Festival, taking place October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park in the Texas capital. Tickets are on sale now.

Tyler Hubbard is teaming up with celebrity fitness trainer Erin Oprea for Fitness at Fest, taking place during CMA Fest at Bridgestone Arena Plaza on June 10 at 8:15 a.m. CT. Tickets are $10 and will be donated to the CMA Foundation.

Midland will embark on The Last Resort: Greetings from Tour, beginning on September 23 in Phoenix, AZ. The tour wraps on November 18 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Cam is headlining The Otherside Tour later this year, with Jillian Jacqueline and Amythyst Kiah opening on select dates. The tour kicks off July 28 in Portland, OR. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

