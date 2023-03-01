Nashville notes: Kacey’s trippy vinyl + Kip’s new video

Scotty McCreery and Travis Tritt are set to headline the Cajun Country Jam during Memorial Day weekend in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Mitchell Tenpenny, Tyler Braden, special guest Randy Travis and more will also be at the May 27 and 28 festival.

You can check out Kip Moore‘s new video for “Damn Love” on YouTube now.

Kacey Musgraves‘ “Slow Burn” and “Space Cowboy” have both been certified Platinum by the RIAA. You can also order a cool new Zoetrope vinyl edition of her debut album, Same Trailer Different Park. If you watch the disc spin under a bright light through your phone camera, the intricate design on the record animates.

