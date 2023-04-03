Nashville notes: Kimberly Perry’s new record deal + Chapel Hart’s ‘Glory Days’

The Band Perry‘s lead vocalist, Kimberly Perry, has signed a solo recording contract with Records Nashville/Columbia Records. Of this new venture, Kimberly says, “I have wanted to live in Nashville since I was eight years old, but I only recently got to officially plant roots here. Being in this town of amazing, creative people for the past year brought me full circle to my original passions – country music and sharing meaningful stories.” This news arrives on the heels of The Band Perry’s recent announcement that they were going on a “creative break as a group.”

The cast of Reba reunited at Reba McEntire‘s recent concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Check out Melissa Peterman‘s Instagram for a group photo of Reba, Melissa, JoAnna García Swisher and Steve Howey.

Country trio Chapel Hart has announced their forthcoming album, Glory Days. Of the project, member Danica Hart shares, “I’ve never been more excited about delivering new music to our fans. We’ve been through so much together and sharing the highs and lows of our ‘glory days’ through song has indeed been the joy of our lives!” Glory Days arrives May 19.

