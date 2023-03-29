Nashville notes: Lily’s married + Justin and Riley’s collab

Congratulations are in order for rising artist Lily Rose, who married her longtime partner Daira Eamon on Saturday, March 25. “We are just excited to start this next chapter and to call each other ‘my wife!'” Lily and Daira told People. View photos from the wedding on Lily’s Instagram.

Justin Moore will release “Everybody Get Along” with Riley Green on Friday, March 31. “We’re pretty much the same height.. Lol. Everybody Get Along with my buddy @rileyduckman out Friday [handshake emoji],” Justin announced on Instagram.

Newcomer Avery Anna is set to appear on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Tuesday, April 4, to perform her as-yet-unreleased song “Self Love.” “To me, ‘Self Love’ is about the struggle of giving so much love to everyone in your life but yourself, and what the journey of learning to love yourself is really like,” Avery shares. The track will drop following her television performance.

