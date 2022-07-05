Nashville notes: Luke Bryan, Mickey Guyton & more

Mickey Guyton performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and her original songs “All American” and “I Still Pray” on CBS’ A Capitol Fourth Monday. Jake Owen also performed his hits “Down to the Honkytonk” and “American Country Love Song.”

Members of Luke Bryan‘s fan club now have priority access to his Raised Up Right Tour, which includes exclusive access to pit tickets, the merch booth and more.

Kylie Morgan has released her debut single, “If He Wanted to He Would.” It’ll hit radio airwaves on July 25.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.